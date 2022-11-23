'Terror and murder': Zelensky condemns strike on maternity hospital that killed newborn baby

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Russian strikes at a maternity ward that reportedly killed a newborn baby on Wednesday (November 23).

Ukrainian authorities revealed that the child's mother and a doctor were rescued from the rubble of the destroyed hospital in Vilnyansk, Zaporizhzhia region.

Zelensky said on social media: "The enemy has once again decided to try to achieve with terror and murder what it wasn't able to achieve for nine months and won't be able to achieve."

"Instead, it will only be held to account for all the evil it has brought to our country," he added.

The emergency services revealed details of the attack on the Telegram messaging app along with releasing photos from the accident site. In the images, rescue workers can be seen sifting through the rubble and white smoke can also be seen rising into the night sky.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

#russian terrorists shelled #Vilniansk in #Zaporizhzhia region. Maternity ward was destroyed on the territory of local hospital. A woman with a newborn baby&a doctor were found under the rubble. The woman&the doctor survived, but the baby died. #RussiaIsATerroristState pic.twitter.com/I4Q0mpPp0m — Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) November 23, 2022 ×

The emergency service also posted a video, in which a man, appeared to be a doctor or a hospital staff was seen taking water from the rescue worker.

Ukrainian prosecutor's office claimed that the hospital was hit by an S-300 missile. The prosecutor's office said that a "baby was killed, a woman in labour and a doctor were wounded. Private houses also suffered from the enemy shelling."

Oleksandr Starukh, governor of the Zaporizhzhia region which includes Vilniansk, wrote on Telegram: "Grief fills our hearts - a baby who had just appeared in the world has been killed."

Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska also expressed anger after the strike that killed a baby who was apparently just two-days-old. Zelenska tweeted in English: "RF [Russian Federation] crimes are insane. This night, maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia region became target. 2 days old boy died…"

RF crimes are insane. This night, maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia region became target. 2 days old boy died…



Horrible pain. We will never forget and never forgive.



My sincere condolences to the loved ones of the baby. Speedy recovery to the injured. Our hearts are with you. — Олена Зеленська (@ZelenskaUA) November 23, 2022 ×

WATCH WION LIVE HERE