Top 10 world news: Moscow strikes Kyiv, EU declares Russia 'state sponsor of terrorism', and more

The Kyiv city administration said on social media that the "enemy is launching missile strikes on critical infrastructure in Kyiv city". They further urged people to stay in shelters until the air alert ends. In other news, the members of the EU parliament condemned the humanitarian as well as food crisis created by the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war all around the world. As a result, they decided to develop a new legal framework to prevent such situation and hold the responsible countries accountable.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Russia-Ukraine war: Strikes kill three, injure six in Kyiv as Moscow targets 'critical infrastructure' Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday (November 23) that the latest Russian strikes in Kyiv left at least three dead and six injured. Massive power outages and water cuts were reported across the city.

European Union parliament declares Russia 'state sponsor of terrorism' The European Parliament declared Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism" on Tuesday for the "brutal and inhumane" acts inflicted by the government and military on Ukraine since the start of the conflict. The resolution was approved during the monthly plenary session in Strasbourg with 494 member states voting in favour, 58 against it and 44 members decided to abstain completely.

Virginia: Shooter who killed six in Chesapeake Walmart, shot self, was a store employee, say cops The gunman who killed six people in a shooting spree at a Virginia Walmart was a store employee and later is said to have shot himself dead too, the Chesapeake police said on Wednesday.

UK Supreme Court blocks Scotland from holding second independence referendum The United Kingdom Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the Scotland cannot go forward with a second independence referendum without the approval of the British parliament. The ruling from the top judges in the UK said that the Scottish parliament does not have the power to organise the referendum independently.

Bezos announces 40 grants worth $123 million aimed at tackling homelessness Jeff Bezos, in his bid to give away a major chunk of his wealth away, has now awarded 40 grants as part of his Bezos Day 1 Families Fund initiative. The Amazon founder made the announcement of Tuesday in an Instagram post. The donations are part of a $2 billion total commitment to combat homelessness.

Nearly 500 Kurdish targets hit in Iraq and Syria, 254 terrorists killed, claims Turkey's defence minister Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said Wednesday that Turkey's military had hit nearly 500 Kurdish targets across Iraq and Syria as part of an air strikes’ campaign. “So far, 471 targets have been struck and 254 terrorists were neutralised in the operation,” Akar was quoted as saying by the official Anadolu news agency.

Sunak faces rebellion as 50 MPs sign amendment to scrap mandatory local housing targets for councils UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing a rebellion of about 50 MPs who want an end to housebuilding targets for councils through an amendment. The amendment is led by former cabinet minister Theresa Villiers and has the backing of 46 MPs. They want to scrap mandatory local housing targets and make them advisory only.

Doctor Fauci asks Americans to take Covid booster shots, after CDC study shows promising results Dr Anthony Fauci in a press conference at the White House, on Tuesday, urged Americans to take the new Covid booster shot after a recent study by the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said that it offers better protection against symptomatic infection of COVID-19. It is also the first real-world data on the new omicron vaccines.

16-year-old boy killed, 22 injured in two explosions near bus stops in Jerusalem Jerusalem was rocked by two explosions on Wednesday morning, leaving a 16-year-old boy dead and 22 injured. The blasts occurred at two bus stops at the entrance to Jerusalem during peak commute hours. The first one was reported from the main entrance of Jerusalem in Givat Shaul, around 7 am, while the second blast took off at the Ramot junction, another entrance to Jerusalem at 7.30 am, the Times of Israel newspaper reported.