Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022: Know full schedule, broadcast TV channels and live streaming-OTT in India & UAE
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022
The sixth edition of ‘Cricket's Fastest Format' will take place over the next 12 days from 23 November to 4 December 2022. The Kerala Kings, Maratha Arabians, Northern Warriors are among those who have clinched the title in the past. The Deccan Gladiators won the title last year. Abu Dhabi T20 League is all set to kickstart today (November 23). Due to the addition of two new teams to the league, the competition will be played between eight teams. They are the New York Strikers and the Morrisville SAMP Army. In Total, 33 games will be played between 8 teams over the course of 12 days.
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Schedule:
November 23
1st match: New York Strikers vs. the Bangla Tigers at 4PM (GST) and 5.30 PM (IST)
2nd match: Deccan Gladiators vs. Team Abu Dhabi at 6.15 PM (GST) and 7.45 (IST)
November 24
3rd Match: Morrisville Samp Army vs Bangla Tigers at 4PM (GST) and 5.30 PM (IST)
4th Match: Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls at 6.15 PM (GST) and 7.45 (IST)
5th Match: The Chennai Braves vs New York Strikers at 8.30 PM (GST) and 10 PM (IST)
November 25
6th Match: Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators at 4PM (GST) and 5.30 PM (IST)
7th Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls at 6.15 PM (GST) and 7.45 (IST)
8th Match: Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves at 8.30 PM (GST) and 10 PM (IST)
November 26
9th Match: Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers at 4PM (GST) and 5.30 PM (IST)
10th Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors at 6.15 PM (GST) and 7.45 (IST)
11th Match: Morrisville Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls at 8.30 PM (GST) and 10 PM (IST)
November 27
12th Match: Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors at 4PM (GST) and 5.30 PM (IST)
13th Match: Morrisville Samp Army vs Team Abu Dhabi at 6.15 PM (GST) and 7.45 (IST)
14th Match: Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators at 8.30 PM (GST) and 10 PM (IST)
November 28
15th Match: New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army at 6.15 PM (GST) and 7.45 (IST)
16th Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors at 8.30 PM (GST) and 10 PM (IST)
November 29
17th Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army at 4PM (GST) and 5.30 PM (IST)
18th Match: Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves at 6.15 PM (GST) and 7.45 (IST)
19th Match: Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls at 8.30 PM (GST) and 10 PM (IST)
November 30
20th Match: The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi at 4PM (GST) and 5.30 PM (IST)
21st Match: Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators at 6.15 PM (GST) and 7.45 (IST)
22nd Match: New York Strikers vs Northern Warriors at 8.30 PM (GST) and 10 PM (IST)
December 1
23rd Match: Delhi Bulls vs New York Strikers at 4PM (GST) and 5.30 PM (IST)
24th Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers at 6.15 PM (GST) and 7.45 (IST)
25th Match: Morrisville Samp Army vs Deccan Gladiators at 8.30 PM (GST) and 10 PM (IST)
December 2
26th Match: Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves at 4PM (GST) and 5.30 PM (IST)
27th Match: Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army at 6.15 PM (GST) and 7.45 (IST)
28th Match: New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi at 8.30 PM (GST) and 10 PM (IST)
December 3
TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 1 at 4PM (GST) and 5.30 PM (IST)
TBC vs TBC, Eliminator at 6.15 PM (GST) and 7.45 (IST)
TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 2 at 8.30 PM (GST) and 10 PM (IST)
December 4
TBC vs TBC, 3rd Place Play-off at 4PM (GST) and 5.30 PM (IST)
TBC vs TBC, Final at 6.15 PM (GST) and 7.45 (IST)
Where to watch Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 in India & UAE?
The matches will be broadcast live on Television on Sports18, Colors Cineplex and the Live Stream will be available on Jio Cinema in India. In the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, matches will be shown live on CriicLife3. The opening game will see the Kieron Pollard-led New York Strikers take on the Bangla Tigers captained by Shakib Al Hasan at 6:15 pm IST and 4:45 pm GST