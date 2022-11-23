WAIT WHAT? You won't believe how expensive is “Avatar: The Way of Water” !!

Director James Cameron has made a shocking revelation in connection to the budget of his upcoming sequel of "Avatar" -- "Avatar: The Way of Water." There have been many reports that has talked about the budget of the movie and gave out wild predictions however now the director himself has dropped a bomb in his recent interview. “Avatar: The Way of Water” is set to open in theaters on December 16.

Variety said that earlier reports claimed that the production budget alone was in the $250 million range. However, now the director has risen the curtain from over the clouds and made an astonishing submission over the budget of his latest movie sequel. Though the director refrained from revealing any numbers to the public but his response in queries has made clear that the movie production cost is TOO MUCH. While speaking with GQ magazine about sequel's budget, the director said “Very f***** [expensive].”

Moreover, the director Cameron in a conversation told Disney and 20th Century Studios executives that his sequel budget was so high that it represented “the worst business case in movie history.” Over the budget he said that the movie has to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history to earn any profits. "That’s your threshold. That’s your break even,” he said, as per Variety.

According to the current chart of highest-grossing movies worldwide, Cameron’s original 2009 “Avatar” ranks at the top with $2.9 billion. Furthermore, Disney’s “Avengers: Endgame” stands at second position with $2.7 million. Cameron’s “Titanic” has grabbed the third rank with $2.1 billion. Cameron in a groundbreaking confession said if “Avatar: The Way of Water” wants to break even the movie will have to overtake either “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($2.07 billion) or “Avengers: Infinity War” ($2.05 billion) in the fourth or fifth slots, respectively, reported Variety.

It is pertinent to note that only five movies that have ever gotten out of the $2 billion mark across the globe and pulled off a stunning success. COVID pandemic has slowed down the pace of cinema but the mood is now again uplifted as the world continues to open up. However, despite the COVID restrictions and lockdowns, the pandemic saw some movies thriving. Movies like “Spider-Man: No Way Home” earned $1.9 billion and “Top Gun: Maverick” made $1.4 billion and registered huge profits.

The original “Avatar” grossed $785 million domestically. The movies holds number four slot on the all-time US box office chart. The fifth slot is with “Top Gun: Maverick” with $716 million domestic.