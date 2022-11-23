Iconic Indian film theatre goes house full after years as it screens Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2'

Mumbai's iconic cinema Maratha Mandir is reportedly going house full these days- all thanks to the release of Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Tabu starrer 'Drishyam 2'.



A sequel of 2015 film 'Drishyam' and a remake of a hit Malayalam franchise, the film has been doing steady business ever since its release a week back.

In a recent interview, producer and exhibitor Manoj Desai revealed that the film has led to house full shows at two of his iconic cinema halls- Maratha Mandir and Gaiety Galaxy.



In an interview with the FilmiFever YouTube channel, “We were in tears because Bollywood films were performing so badly. But after so many years, a film has delivered house full shows.”



He said that the Gaiety Galaxy theatre can accommodate 1000 people, while Maratha Mandir can accommodate 1200 people, and on Sunday, most shows were sold out. Even on Monday, he said that shows were running at above 50% capacity.



The film's success comes at a time when most Bollywood films have failed to create a mark at the box office. Desai pointed out that if Bollywood creates more original content, then the film industry would be able to create bigger hits.



Only 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'The Kashmir Files' have generated a profit through theatrical exhibitions alone.



'Drishyam 2' has been directed by Abhishek Pathak and features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna in prominent roles.



According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is inching towards earning USD 1.2 million at the box office.