Malaysia: Former PM Mahathir says will focus on writing after poll defeat

Malaysia's nonagenarian former prime leader Mahathir Mohamad, one of the world's longest-serving politicians, announced on Wednesday that he will concentrate on writing, after suffering his first political defeat in more than fifty years.

In a five-way race for his long-held electorate on the resort island of Langkawi on Saturday, the 97-year-old statesman finished fourth.

For the first time after his loss, Mahathir commented. He acknowledged his defeat but did not indicate if he would leave politics.

He stated that he will write about the nation's history for the time being.

Mahathir wrote on his Facebook page, "Many events that happened in the country have not yet been recorded, including what happened during British rule."

Due to some "aggravations" by the previous colonisers, Mahathir banned the admission of British imports and contracts during his first year in office in 1981 under the "Buy British Last" policy.

Mahathir is a prolific writer with a blog and multiple books to his credit. He is a maverick noted for his scathing language and anti-Western tirades.

When he was elected as premier for the second time in 2018, two months before turning 93, he held the Guinness World Record for being the "world's oldest current prime minister."