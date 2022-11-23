WWE: Is The Rock vs Roman Reigns WrestleMania 39 match still on cards? Find out

Two of the biggest names in the wrestling industry – The Rock and Roman Reigns are expected to cross paths once and for all at WrestleMania 39 next year. The WWE is believed to have its plans set in place for this blockbuster contest, however, with the WrestleMania 39 being far away now no one really knows what’s coming next.

The Road to WrestleMania will begin with the year’s first pay-per-view, the Royal Rumble, and fans all across the world will have their eyes set on this premium event for many reasons. One is, will the Rock eventually makes his return to the event and challenge Reigns straight away. The speculations are pretty high and even according to legendary Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio there is a possibility of the Brahma Bull making a surprise entrant at the Rumble or in any capacity.

Although fans are eager to welcome Cody Rhoades as well, as per Dave, a lot of other options will be looked into during the January-end event.

The Rock could reportedly make a WWE return as soon as the Royal Rumble, it's been reported previously that WWE wants The Rock for a match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 but there is a "chance" he appears at the Royal Rumble.



“There’s so many different things that they can do at this Royal Rumble to build up to WrestleMania. Obviously, everyone would expect Cody, there’s always the chance of Dwayne, others that can be thrown in there,” Meltzer said.

Meanwhile, recently only, while giving an interview to the Bleacher Report, when asked who is the head of the table, The Rock replied, ‘You are looking at him..’ hinting at the potential feud between two cousins at wrestling’s grandest stage.