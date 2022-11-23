Edinburgh man finds fluorescent green 'ALIEN' while walking on the beach, check here what it actually was

A man stumbled upon a strange green-coloured creature while walking on the beach in Edinburgh. 33-year-old Mike Arnott was taking a stroll on Portobello Beach in Edinburgh on Monday when he discovered a strange fluorescent green object on the sand.

At first instance, he thought it was some sort of 'an alien' but later it was found out that it was a type of worm called a 'sea mouse.' Mike said that the idea of that creature being an alien crossed his mind because he had no idea what the bright green creature was with a lot of spikes on its body.

He said, "I saw this fluorescent green thing with weird needles - I had no idea what it was. The bright green and gold colours drew me straight to it. I flipped it over and saw it had lots of tiny legs - I had never seen anything like it. It is an alien that definitely crossed my mind - or I thought it might be something from way out in the deep sea."

Later, Pete Haskell, from the Scottish Wildlife Trust examined the creature to help identify the alien-looking like creature. He said it was a washed-up 'sea mouse', which is confusingly a type of sea worm. Pete said, "It looks a bit strange being out of the water, but it's a type of marine bristle worm that's found all around the UK coast."