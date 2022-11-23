UAE National day 2022: Singer and DJ to perform, fireworks timings in Dubai

The UAE’s 51st national day is on the horizon, and the country has made all the preparations to make it a grand show for families and friends. The Dubai festival city mall is setting the scene for major celebrations from 1st December to 5th. Visitors may anticipate roaming entertainment throughout the mall and outside at the energetic Festival Bay during this time. Visitors may watch traditional Al Ayala dancers and marching drum bands while wearing national clothing, and they can also get a free cup of steaming Emirati coffee. Kids can also enjoy the themed roaming entertainment in the mall and on Festival Bay.

How the UAE’s national day will be celebrated?

On December 3, the Dubai Police Marching Band will perform at Festival Bay, where guests can also see the magnificent police horses parade with flags of their respective countries. The Police, who are renowned for their incredible supercars, will also display some of their incredible automobiles at Festival Bay as part of the National Day celebrations.

Which superstars are going to feature in the UAE’s national day celebrations?

Fayez Al Saeed, a well-known musician and songwriter from the Emirati, who has more than 1.9 million Instagram followers, will continue the festivities by staging a 60-minute live performance in Festival Bay from 8 to 9 PM. The "Imagine" show, which will provide a stunning backdrop with lasers, lights, and fountains dancing to the tunes, will add even more charm to the concert.

Magnificent fireworks on UAE’s national day: where you can watch in Dubai

The much-anticipated fireworks show at the mall will also brighten the night sky. The duration of this year's National Day fireworks extravaganza, which will have 36 separate shooting positions and a 360-degree angle spectacular effect, will be a startling four minutes and thirty seconds. 3,000 fireworks bursts will be synced in tandem with the Imagine Show. The show will also feature a fascinating soundtrack, eye-catching lasers and lights, dynamic fountain movement, and fire effects.

Dubai Festival City Mall, Friday 2nd December, 9 PM (GST)

The Beach (opposite JBR), Friday 2nd December, 8 PM (GST)

Al Seef, Dubai, Friday 2nd December, 8 PM (GST)

Bluewaters, Dubai, Friday 2nd December, 8 PM (GST)

Which DJ will be participating in the UAE’s national day celebrations?