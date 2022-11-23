Would you buy a house to watch FIFA World Cup? 17 fans from Kerala did just that!

The FIFA World Cup 2022 edition got underway in Qatar on November 20 (Sunday). While only a handful of games have gone by, the hype around the World Cup has caught everyone's attention. Even in India, while the national sides are far from qualifying for the mega event, the craze for football knows no boundaries. In Kochi, as many as 17 fans crossed boundaries to make their experience of watching the FIFA World Cup a memorable affair by buying a house, worth INR 2.3 million (INR 23 lakhs), to be able to watch the proceedings together.

Love for soccer has no boundaries!

PK Harris, one of the buyers of the house told ANI, “Because no match is enjoyable without loud cheering and fun. Most of the open spaces we used to screen were either sold or built on." Harris, who is a PWD contractor, revealed, "That’s when we came to know about the sale and pooled in money to buy the house."

It is to be noted that the group of ardent football fans are mostly supporting Argentina, Brazil, Portugal, and France. In this regard, Harris said, "The idea of investing in the property is to celebrate every world cup season as we did for the past 15 or more years, and for the coming generation. A 50-inch television and internet facility has been set up here. Everyone in the area is welcome to watch the match."

On Tuesday (November 22), the FIFA WC saw Lionel Messi-led Argentina open their campaign with a shocking 2-1 defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia. Sharing what the atmosphere was like during the game, Harris stated, "The fun of teasing while the other person’s team losing and also cheering for our favourite team is the best part of the season,” said Harris. “It’s all friendly banter with each other." Two among the 17 friends are working abroad. Revealing their plans going ahead, Harris pointed out, "After the world cup season, we plan to construct a three-storey building. The first and second floors will be rented out to the needy to either set up a shop or anything, and the top floor will be dedicated space for screening the world cup in the coming years and setting up a sports club-like area for the coming generation."