US teen asks court to let her watch father's execution by lethal injection while law bars her

A 19-year-old girl in the United States' Missouri has asked a court to allow her to watch her father die by lethal injection. The man, identified as Kevin Johnson, is due to be executed on November 29 for killing a police officer in 2005. The 37-year-old was imprisoned in 2005, when his daughter was two years old.

The girl, Khorry Ramey, has requested that she wants to be present when her father is executed. But Missouri law bars anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution.

On Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union filed an emergency motion with a federal court in Kansas city, arguing that the law violates Khorry Ramey's constitutional rights.

Witnessing execution necessary 'for my peace of mind'

Ramey called her father in a court declaration "the most important person in my life".

ALSO READ | USA: Man wrongly incarcerated for 38 years released after DNA test

"If my father were dying in the hospital, I would sit by his bed holding his hand and praying for him until his death, both as a source of support for him, and as a support for me as a necessary part of my grieving process and for my peace of mind," she said.

Meanwhile, Johnson's lawyers have filed appeals seeking to halt the execution.

Why Kevin Johnson is facing death penalty?

In July 2005, a group of policemen visited Kevin Johnson's home to serve a warrant for his arrest for an alleged probation violation. Johnson's 12-year-old brother, who had a congenital heart defect, reportedly collapsed and later died in hospital. When a police officer from the same lot later returned to the neighbourhood to investigate an unrelated complaint, Johnson reportedly shot him multiple times.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE