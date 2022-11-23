NZ vs IND: Suryakumar Yadav gains career-best rating points after 2nd T20I ton

The newest sensation of Indian cricket, Suryakumar Yadav continues his rise in international cricket, especially in T20Is. The middle-order batsman has been in incredible form of late, piling up runs in almost every match, and his efforts are now duly rewarded.

After smashing an incredible hundred in the second T20I against New Zealand recently, Suryakumar achieved his career-best rating points of 895. Ranked number one batsman in the shortest format, SKY, as he is often known among his fans, smoked 11 boundaries and seven massive sixes on his way to scoring an unbeaten 111. His inning was so good that even Virat Kohli, who is rested for this white-ball series against New Zealand, called this knock of his a ‘video game’.

However, his 11-run short inning in the third and final T20I in Napier saw his ratings drop to 890 points. Despite this five-point drop in his ratings, Suryakumar still stands clear of the second-positioned Muhammad Rizwan by 54 points. The third spot has now been occupied by Kiwi batsman Devon Conway (778), who replaced Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Other than that, a few more movements were also recorded on the latest T20I batters rankings including that of Ishan Kishan, who moved ten places up to the 33rd position. Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips, who is also in red-hot form, moved one place up to number six.

Although no changes were made to the top ten list of bowlers in T20Is, India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar made progress, reaching the 11th spot (from 13th), while veteran Kiwi seamer Tim Southee moved up two places to the 14th spot as well.