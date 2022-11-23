Here’s what David Harbour has to say on playing Santa Claus in next, ‘Violent Night’

Ever thought what it would be like to see Santa Claus show his powers off? As it so happens, Christmas is coming early this year with Universal Pictures’ ‘Violent Night’.

David Harbour on playing Santa in the film said, “One of the things that I like so much about these worlds he (Leitch) creates—from Atomic Blonde to John Wick, to Nobody—is that he takes a somewhat ordinary person, at least on the surface, and allows them to become these crazy action heroes. This genre that he has mastered feels fresh and that’s what really excited me about this project.”

“The suit I wear in this film isn’t a traditional Santa suit. We found a balance between what we see as the traditional big red jolly suit and also the leather harness, boots and other elements of his long-distant past woven throughout.”