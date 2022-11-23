Here’s what David Harbour has to say on playing Santa Claus in next, ‘Violent Night’
Story highlights
Produced by Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, and Guy Danella, 'Violent Night' will release on December 2.
Ever thought what it would be like to see Santa Claus show his powers off? As it so happens, Christmas is coming early this year with Universal Pictures’ ‘Violent Night’.
The film is all set to bring a never-seen-before version of Santa Claus to the theatres near you. Directed by Tommy Wirkola, it features popular actors David Harbour, John Leguizamo, Cam Gigandet, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, Edi Patterson, and Beverly D’Angelo.
Produced by Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, and Guy Danella, ‘Violent Night’ revolves around a team of mercenaries that break into a wealthy family’s compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage. However, the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus played by David Harbour of the ‘Black Widow’ and ‘Stranger Things’ fame.
David Harbour on playing Santa in the film said, “One of the things that I like so much about these worlds he (Leitch) creates—from Atomic Blonde to John Wick, to Nobody—is that he takes a somewhat ordinary person, at least on the surface, and allows them to become these crazy action heroes. This genre that he has mastered feels fresh and that’s what really excited me about this project.”
“The suit I wear in this film isn’t a traditional Santa suit. We found a balance between what we see as the traditional big red jolly suit and also the leather harness, boots and other elements of his long-distant past woven throughout.”
