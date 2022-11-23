Ukrainian government promises shelters for citizens ahead of 'life threatening winter'

Ukraine announced that it will be providing shelters with heat and water to people suffering from the lack of electricity ahead of a winter that World Health Organisation (WHO) believes can be “life threatening” for a lot of citizens. During his video address on Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that "invincibility centers" will be set up all around the country with special infrastructures being created for boosting internet, mobile phone connections and accessibility to important medicines. They will all be provided free of cost and special focus will be given to war-torn areas of Ukraine.

"If massive Russian strikes happen again and it's clear power will not be restored for hours, the 'invincibility centers' will go into action with all key services," Zelenskiy said according to AFP.

Ukraine’s infrastructure and power grids have been severely affected by the missile strikes from the Russian military and according to estimates, it can leave 10 million Ukrainians without electricity.

Kyiv Post quoted Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as saying that the government are all set to import 8500 power generator sets daily in order to combat the lack of power in the winter months.

The government has also started evacuations in the Kherson region which was ravaged by war in the past few months. The Ukrainian resistance forces were successful in liberating the region, which was annexed by Russia following the referendums, but it came at a huge cost. Following the fighting and missile strikes, most power grids were damaged, and it resulted in forced evacuation of the citizens.