Iranian colonel killed by bomb blast in Syria; Tehran blames Israel, vows to take revenge

A bomb blast in Syria killed an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Colonel Davoud Jafari. According to local media reports citing the Guards, Jafari was one of Iran's military advisers in Syria as well as a member of the Guards’ aerospace arm. They also blamed the attack on Israel and reportedly warned that Israel will have to answer for their “crimes”.

The incident took place on Monday when Jafari was killed by a “makeshift bomb planted by the roadside near Damascus, by associates of the Zionist (Israeli) regime”, said the Guards in a statement. Reportedly, Tehran and Israel have long waged a shadow war of attacks including assassinations and acts of sabotage against each other.

During Syria’s 11-year civil war, Iran has been a supporter of Syrian President Bashar Assad and while Tehran has long claimed that it plays only a military advisory role in Syria, reports suggest that they have sent thousands of Iran-backed soldiers to fight alongside Assad’s forces.

On the other hand, Israeli officials said that they will work on preventing Iran’s entrenchment in Syria, especially near the south of the border as well as stop them from supplying advanced tech and weapons to the Iran-allied terror groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Israel has also reportedly carried out several strikes in Syria in the past couple of months which it rarely comments on but has previously acknowledged hundreds of air and missile strikes in Syria on both government and Iran-backed forces in the region since the civil war broke out 11 years ago.

Earlier this year, the Guards had alleged that two of its high-ranking officers were killed in an Israeli attack in Syria. Recently, Syria has also accused the Israeli military of carrying out missile strikes over the weekend which allegedly killed four soldiers and left one wounded.

(With inputs from agencies)

