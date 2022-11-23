Steven Spielberg to be honoured at the Berlin Film Festival 2023

Steven’s latest film ‘The Fablemans’ will also screen at the festival. Berlin Film Festival will run from February 16-26, 2023. The film is his semi-autobiographical look at growing up as a film-obsessed teenager in Arizona and Northern California. It will see its release in German in March.

The Berlinale director duo Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian, in a statement, said, “With an incredible career, Steven Spielberg has not only enchanted generations of viewers all over the world, but has also given a new meaning to the ‘cinema’ as the factory of dreams. Be it in the everlasting magic world of teenagers or in the reality that history has carved forever, his movies take us to a different level, where the big screen becomes the adequate surface for our emotions to be fulfilled. If Berlinale 2023 represents a new beginning we couldn’t find a better start than the one offered by Spielberg’s great work.”