Mandy Moore joins ‘Dr. Death’ season 2

Mandy Moore is now a part of ‘Dr. Death’ season 2. She will star alongside Edgar Ramirez.

Mandy will play investigative journalist Benita Alexander who falls in love with Edgar Ramirez’s Paolo Macchiarini before learning the truth about him.

The show is based on the third season of Wondery’s podcast of the same name.

The official description of the eight-episode second season reads: “Paolo Macchiarini is a charming surgeon, renowned for his innovative operations that earn him the nickname ‘Miracle Man.’ When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about the ‘Miracle Man’ into question.”