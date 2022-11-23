Kate Middleton debuts as Princess of Wales for state dinner in a tiara earlier worn by Princess Diana

Meet the new Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace hosted its first state banquet under King Charles III's reign and Middleton made her official debut as Princess Of Wales. The state banquet was organised to welcome President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, to the UK. For the evening, Princess Kate wore a white gown with an intricate design on the shoulders and Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara. For years, the tiara has been associated to the late Princess Diana.

With pearls hanging from diamond knots, the tiara was also a favourite of Diana who was earlier the Princess of Wales. According to reports, the stunning tiara is more than a century old and was originally commissioned from the jeweller Garrard by Queen Mary in either 1913 or 1914. It is a replica of a tiara owned by Mary's grandmother, Princess Augusta of Hesse, the Duchess of Cambridge.

For Tuesday's dinner, Kate completed the look with pearl drop earrings that also belonged to her mother-in-law and a bracelet from Queen Elizabeth's jewellery box. She also wore the Royal Family order and the Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order star and sash.



The state dinner also had Queen consort Camila wearing the famous Belgian Sapphire Tiara which was earlier worn by the late Queen Elizabeth II on several official events. This was Camila's first tiara moment since her husband King Charles III acceded to the throne.



Meanwhile, Prince William adorned his suit with the Garter Star, the Thistle Star, and three miniature medals for Queen Elizabeth's three Jubilees that he was a part of (Gold in 2002, Diamond in 2012 and Platinum in 2022).



This was the first state dinner hosted by the British royal family since then-US President Donald Trump's visit to the country in 2019. After that, the royal family did not host any such dinner due to the pandemic.



This is the first time in three years that Kate was seen wearing the Lover's knot tiara at an event. She had last worn it in December 2019 for the Diplomatic Corps reception.