Macy's Thanksgiving Parade 2022: The lineup, route, and everything you need to know

Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Nov 23, 2022, 08:22 PM IST

The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Parade which is considered the is all set to start on 24 November in Manhattan, New York.

Story highlights

The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Parade is all set to start on 24th November in Manhattan, New York. The parade is considered the kickstarting of the holiday season and is hosted with a lot of enthusiasm. Here is everything you need to know about this year's parade. 
 

The annual three-hour-long Thanksgiving parade is all set to kickstart in Manhattan with all its glitz and glory. The parade which is considered an important Thanksgiving tradition ushers people into the holiday season with glamour and enthusiasm.

The parade will be held on 24th November on the streets of New York, the event will be streamed online on Peacock and will also be telecast across the country on NBC. 

Some basics about the parade

The annual parade is held in New York City and is presented by the US-based department store chain Macy's. The first such parade took place in 1924, and since then it has become a tradition in New York City. It is also the second-oldest Thanksgiving parade in the United States with Detroit's Thanksgiving parade being the oldest. 

The three-hour parade takes place from 9 am to 12 pm Eastern Standard Time in Manhattan, it ends outside Macy's Herald Square. The people who participate in the parade are Macy's employees and their friends and family, all of whom work as volunteers.

The route of the parade

The route of the parade stretches a distance of 2.5 miles starting at Central Park West and 77th Street. It will then move to Columbus Circle and turn onto Central Park South. The parade will then turn south and move towards 34th Street once it reaches 6th Avenue. It will then move towards Macy's Herald Square and will then finally end at 7th Avenue. A detailed map of the route with various other details is also shared on Macy's website.

The lineup 

This year the parade will feature 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, 12 marching bands, 700  clowns, and 100 performance groups along with a Santa Claus. The parade also included some new additions to the balloons, BBC's Bluey and Greg Hefley from The Diary of a Wimpy Kid along with Stuart The Minion. Paula Abdul will also be making his debut this year. 

The celeb lineup at the parade includes singers Joss Stone, Jordin Sparks, Betty Who. The parade will also witness performances by Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland and Flula Borg. Jimmy Fallon and The Roots will also be present in the event on a float celebrating Central Park. 

