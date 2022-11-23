LIVE UPDATES | FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 4, Japan Vs Germany: Japan UNSTOPPABLE, live score 2-1

FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Following the historic victory of Saudi Arabia over Argentina on day 3 of the FIFA World Cup, the spotlight will shift to group E and group F on day 4. The first match of the day will be aired live at 14:00 GST, in which 2018 runner-ups Croatia will start their tournament by clashing with Morocco. The second match will be played between 2014 champions Germany and Japan at 17:00 GST. The 2010 winners Spain will then play the fourth team from Group E, Costa Rica at 20:00 GST. The last match of Wednesday will be played between Canada and Belgium at 23:00 GST.