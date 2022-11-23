LIVE TV

LIVE UPDATES | FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 4, Japan Vs Germany: Japan UNSTOPPABLE, live score 2-1

Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 08:18 PM IST

LIVE UPDATES | FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 4: Germany takes on Japan (Image courtesy: Statman Dave)

Story highlights

FIFA World Cup 2022 live updates: After Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina on day 3 of the FIFA World Cup, the action will shift to day 4 of the megaevent where four big matches will be played on Wednesday

FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Following the historic victory of Saudi Arabia over Argentina on day 3 of the FIFA World Cup, the spotlight will shift to group E and group F on day 4. The first match of the day will be aired live at 14:00 GST, in which 2018 runner-ups Croatia will start their tournament by clashing with Morocco. The second match will be played between 2014 champions Germany and Japan at 17:00 GST. The 2010 winners Spain will then play the fourth team from Group E, Costa Rica at 20:00 GST. The last match of Wednesday will be played between Canada and Belgium at 23:00 GST.

Following are the latest updates about FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 4:

23 Nov 2022, 8:16 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup 2022 Japan Vs Germany: It's a goal AGAIN

With back to back second goal against Germany, Takuna Asano has given Japan the lead over Germany.

23 Nov 2022, 8:09 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup 2002 Germany VS Japan Live: It's a GOAL!

Ritsu Doan has brought Japan back in to the same. Now the pressure is off the Japanese players. Now, Germany will quickly have to score one more goal to win the their first game in FIFA world cup 2022.

23 Nov 2022, 7:06 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup Live Day 4: Germany nets the first goal

Germany takes the lead from the penalty spot. Ilkay Gundogan gets Germany’s FIFA World cup campaign off

23 Nov 2022, 6:28 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup Live Day 4: Playing XI of both the teams
23 Nov 2022, 6:25 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup Live Day 4: Germany playing XI
23 Nov 2022, 5:47 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup Live Day 4: The match ends goalless

Morocco put up a decent display of football today but failed to score any goal. The Third 0-0 draw of the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

23 Nov 2022, 5:27 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup Live Day 4: Game heading for a 0-0

The game seems to be heading towards another 0-0 draw for the third time in 4 days as both the teams fail to score a goal

23 Nov 2022, 5:09 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup Live Day 4: Kovacic is off

Croatia is really pushing now but Morocco also looks all set to surprise them. Kovacic is off for the final 10 minutes

23 Nov 2022, 4:24 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup Live Day 4: End of an intense half

Both the teams are still goalless. Morocco have been well organised. Great atmosphere as Moroccan fans steal the show

23 Nov 2022, 4:19 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup Live Day 4: Vlasic goes off the field

Croatian player Nikola Vlašić has gone off the field to receive treatment. He is walking properly, so this shouldn't be a serious issue

23 Nov 2022, 3:52 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup Live Day 4: Atmosphere turns intense

The Atlas Lions fans are out here with their drums, celebrating every step their team makes toward the goal and then groaning in anguish when a chance is missed. The crowd is high on energy as the atmosphere turns intense.

23 Nov 2022, 2:58 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup Live Day 4: Moroccan player on the way to making history

Moroccan player Youssef En-Nesyri might become the first ever player from the country to score a goal in two different editions of the FIFA World Cup. In 2018, the player netted against Spain.Moroccan player Youssef En-Nesyri

 

23 Nov 2022, 2:01 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup Live Day 4: Croatia predicted playing XI

Predicted Croatia Xi: Livakovic; Stanisic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Barisic; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Vlasic, Petkovic, Perisic

23 Nov 2022, 1:48 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup Live Day 4: Morocco predicted playing XI

Both Croatia and Morocco are heading into the World cup without injuries. 
Predicted Morocco Xi: Bono; Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.
 

23 Nov 2022, 1:46 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup Live Day 4: Stage is set for the clash

The stage is set for the Croatia-Morocco clash. As per Morocco’s coach Walid Regragui, the team is fired up by the stunning performance of Saudi Arabia against the World Cup favourites Argentina.