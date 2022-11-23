LIVE UPDATES | FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 4, Japan Vs Germany: Japan UNSTOPPABLE, live score 2-1
FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Following the historic victory of Saudi Arabia over Argentina on day 3 of the FIFA World Cup, the spotlight will shift to group E and group F on day 4. The first match of the day will be aired live at 14:00 GST, in which 2018 runner-ups Croatia will start their tournament by clashing with Morocco. The second match will be played between 2014 champions Germany and Japan at 17:00 GST. The 2010 winners Spain will then play the fourth team from Group E, Costa Rica at 20:00 GST. The last match of Wednesday will be played between Canada and Belgium at 23:00 GST.
Following are the latest updates about FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 4:
With back to back second goal against Germany, Takuna Asano has given Japan the lead over Germany.
Ritsu Doan has brought Japan back in to the same. Now the pressure is off the Japanese players. Now, Germany will quickly have to score one more goal to win the their first game in FIFA world cup 2022.
Germany takes the lead from the penalty spot. Ilkay Gundogan gets Germany’s FIFA World cup campaign off
Ilkay Gundogan gets Germany’s #FIFAWorldCup campaign off and running by slotting home a penalty!— SOCCER.COM (@soccerdotcom) November 23, 2022
🇩🇪 1 - 0 🇯🇵pic.twitter.com/8M3Z20v2RU
The playing XI of both the teams are out! And the stage is all set for the Germany-Japan clash! #dfb_team #japan #fifaworldcup #fairplayindia #fairplay #safebetting #sportsbetting #sportsbettingindia #sportsbetting #footballbetting #betnow pic.twitter.com/jfVM61gRnV— FairPlay (@FairPlay_India) November 23, 2022
📋 Your #GER line-up to face #JPN#FIFAWorldCup #GERJPN pic.twitter.com/T0yfK42s6R— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) November 23, 2022
Morocco put up a decent display of football today but failed to score any goal. The Third 0-0 draw of the FIFA 2022 World Cup.
The game seems to be heading towards another 0-0 draw for the third time in 4 days as both the teams fail to score a goal
Croatia is really pushing now but Morocco also looks all set to surprise them. Kovacic is off for the final 10 minutes
Both the teams are still goalless. Morocco have been well organised. Great atmosphere as Moroccan fans steal the show
Croatian player Nikola Vlašić has gone off the field to receive treatment. He is walking properly, so this shouldn't be a serious issue
The Atlas Lions fans are out here with their drums, celebrating every step their team makes toward the goal and then groaning in anguish when a chance is missed. The crowd is high on energy as the atmosphere turns intense.
Moroccan player Youssef En-Nesyri might become the first ever player from the country to score a goal in two different editions of the FIFA World Cup. In 2018, the player netted against Spain.
Predicted Croatia Xi: Livakovic; Stanisic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Barisic; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Vlasic, Petkovic, Perisic
Both Croatia and Morocco are heading into the World cup without injuries.
Predicted Morocco Xi: Bono; Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.
The stage is set for the Croatia-Morocco clash. As per Morocco’s coach Walid Regragui, the team is fired up by the stunning performance of Saudi Arabia against the World Cup favourites Argentina.