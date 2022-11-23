Canada vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2022 match predictions, head-to-head lineup

John Herdman is praised for both his tactical prowess and his ability to unite the Canada team via effective man-management. Les Rouges are renowned for their versatility in formation, being able to play in a variety of ways. While Belgium is the overwhelming favourite, Canada is a popular upset selection and may still advance to the knockout round even if they are unsuccessful in pulling off a surprise victory over the group's top-ranked team.

Belgium vs. Canada Team form

Belgium:

Thomas Meunier missed Borussia Dortmund's final five Bundesliga games due to a fractured cheekbone before joining the Belgian team. Romelu Lukaku has played fewer than 30 minutes of football for Inter since August as a result of two hamstring injuries that occurred quickly one after the other.

Canada:

The greatest player on the squad for Canada is also their biggest injury concern. Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich suffered a hamstring injury while competing for the Bavarians at the beginning of November. The 22-year-old's availability on Wednesday is uncertain because he did not participate in either of his nation's pre-World Cup friendlies.

Belgium vs Canada: Head to Head

Belgium previously played Canada, and they prevailed in that contest. Youri Tielemans, a Belgian midfielder for Leicester City, has assisted on four goals this season in the Premier League. Leandro Trossard, a Belgian attacker for Brighton & Hove Albion, has contributed to nine goals in the Premier League.

Predicted Line-ups:

Belgium (3-4-2-1): Courtois; Dendoncker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Meunier, Witsel, Tielemans, Carrasco; De Bruyne, E Hazard; Batshuayi.

Canada Starting 11 (3-4-3): Borjan; Johnston, Vitoria, Miller; Laryea, Eustaquio, Hutchinson, Adekugbe; Buchanan, Larin, David.

Match Details: