Simu Liu slams Quentin Tarantino's comment on Marvel actors, says Golden Age of Hollywood was 'white as hell'

Simu Liu, star of Marvel's superhero film 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' , has slammed Quentin Tarantino's recent comments on Marvel actors. During a recent interview, Tarantino stated that actors working in Marvel films cannot be termed as 'movie stars'.



Liu took to Twitter to share a long post and even lauded Marvel's attempt at pushing diversity on screen.



“If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie,” Liu shared on Twitter. “I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don’t get to point their nose at me or anyone.”



Liu starred in the lead role in 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' in 2021. It was the first film from the studio that had an Asian lead and went on to gross over $432 million at the box office during the pandemic.



Liu added, “No movie studio is or ever will be perfect. But I’m proud to work with one that has made sustained efforts to improve diversity onscreen by creating heroes that empower and inspire people of all communities everywhere. I loved the ‘Golden Age’ too.. but it was white as hell.”