Colorado shooting suspect moved to jail, will appear before a judge on Wednesday

The suspect in the Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting was transferred to jail on Tuesday from the hospital, the police said. He is scheduled to face a judge on Wednesday. The shooting left five people dead and wounded 17. The suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was held on charges that include five counts of first-degree murder and hate crimes. Prosecutors are expected to file formal criminal charges that may differ.

As per court records, Aldrich will appear before a judge on Wednesday morning via video link from jail for an advisement hearing. Several motions were filed by Colorado State Public Defender lawyers on his behalf. This includes a request that the parties in the case limit their public statements.

A footnote to some of the documents also mentioned that Aldrich identifies as non-binary, prefers they/them pronouns, and will be referred to in court filings with the Mx. honorific.

He was being treated for injuries after being tackled by Richard Fierro, a decorated former Iraq and Afghanistan war veteran, in a bid to stop him from killing more people at Club Q. Another man, Thomas James, also helped stop Aldrich and has been identified by the US Navy as one of its sailors. He also sustained some injuries in the shooting.

Aldrich was earlier arrested in June 2021 after his mother reported he threatened to detonate a bomb and harm her with multiple weapons, according to a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. When he was 12, his mother was arrested on suspicion of arson but later convicted of a lesser offense.