France, Argentina, Brazil, Portugal and other FIFA teams matches, fixtures: check schedule of your team

Brazil and Argentina, two football giants of the world, are among the favourites to win the FIFA World Cup this year. They are in excellent shape and are aiming to end the 20-year wait for a South American nation to emerge victorious in football's premier competition. Other teams, including the defending champions France and England, will be among the top contenders in the race to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 title. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal is also a major contender for this year. The European country has never won FIFA World Cup but it proved its mettle by winning the European championship in 2016.

Brazil matches schedule and fixtures for FIFA World Cup 2022

Brazil will play against Serbia on 24th November, Thursday. The match will be played at the Lusail Stadium at 23:00 GST (Gulf Standard Time). As per IST (Indian Standard Time), the match will be played on 25th November, Friday at 00:30.

Brazil will play its second match against Switzerland on 28th November, Monday at stadium 974. The match will be broadcast live at 20:00 GST and 21:30 IST.

Brazil will play its third match against Cameroon on 2nd December, Friday at the Lusail stadium at 23:00 GST. As per IST, the match will be played on 3rd December, Saturday at 00:30.

Argentina matches schedule and fixtures for FIFA World Cup 2022

Argentina has already played its first match against Saudi Arabia on 22nd November.

Argentina will play its second match against Mexico on 26th November, Saturday at the Lusail stadium at 23:00 GST. As per IST, the match will be played on 27th November, Sunday at 00:30.

Argentina will play its third match against Poland on 30th November, Wednesday, at stadium 974 at 23:00 GST. As per IST, the match will be played on 1 December, Thursday at 00:30.

France matches schedule and fixtures for FIFA World Cup 2022

France has already played its first game against Australia and registered an impressive 4-1 victory.

France will play its second match against Denmark on 26th November, Saturday at Stadium 974 at 20:00 GST and 21:30 IST.

France will play its third match against Tunisia on 30th November, Wednesday at the Education City Stadium at 19:00 GST and 20:30 IST.

Portugal matches schedule and fixtures for FIFA World Cup 2022

Portugal will play its first match against Ghana on 24th November, Thursday at stadium 974 at 20:00 GST and 21:30 IST.

Portugal will play its second match against Uruguay on 28th November, Monday at the Lusail Stadium at 23:00 GST. As per IST, the match will be played on 29th November, Tuesday at 00:30.

Portugal will play its third match against South Korea on 2nd December, Friday at the Education City Stadium at 19:00 GST and 20:30 IST

England matches schedule and fixtures for FIFA World Cup 2022

England has already played its first match against Iran on 21st November.

England will play its second match against the US on 25th November, Friday at the Al Bayt Stadium at 23:00 GST. As per IST, the match will be played on 26th November, Saturday at 00:30.