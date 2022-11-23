PM Shehbaz Sharif likely to meet brother Nawaz in Türkiye during three-day visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be leaving for a three-day visit to Türkiye for a high-level meeting. According to media reports, he will also be meeting his brother and former PM of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif.

PM Sharif will be meeting with the Turkish leadership and have discussions over bilateral trade. Apart from that PM Sharif will also hold meetings with the business community of Türkiye.

According to Pakistani media reports, the PM will inaugurate the frigate built in joint cooperation with Türkiye in presence of his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The invitation to the inauguration of the jointly developed frigate by the Pakistani Navy and Turkish Navy was given by the Turkish leader, Erdogan.

Nawaz Sharif who left Pakistan in 2021 is currently living in London. Sources claim that he has a diplomatic passport and will be allowed to stay in Türkiye without a visa. After the delegation-level meeting and the landing ceremony of the frigate ship, PM Shehbaz Sharif will meet Nawaz Sharif in Ankara.

PM Shehbaz recently attended the Climate Change Summit in Egypt and after the summit went off to London for a private visit. During his stay in London, he held several rounds of talks with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former PM Nawaz Sharif during which key political issues were discussed. This was PM Shehbaz's third trip to London since he assumed office in April.

(With inputs from agencies)

