Marvel actors are not movie stars: Quentin Tarantino on 'Marvel-isation of Hollywood'

Ace filmmaker Quentin Tarantino agrees with Jennifer Aniston that “there are no more movie stars”. In an interview, Quentin spoke about “Marvel-ization of Hollywood” in which he credited the superhero movies to have diminished the stardom of actors.

He said, “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is…you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times…but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”

The director explained that now Captain America is the star and not Chris Evans. “I’m not even putting them down frankly, to tell you the truth. But that is one of the — the legacy of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood movies.”

But this doesn’t mean that Quentin Tarantino “hates” Marvel movies but dislikes them for being the only product Hollywood is interested in making these days.

He said, “Look, I used to collect Marvel comics like crazy when I was a kid. There’s an aspect that if these movies were coming out when I was in my twenties, I would totally be fucking happy and totally love them. I mean, they wouldn’t be the only movies being made. They would be those movies amongst other movies. But, you know, I’m almost 60, so yeah. No, I’m not quite as excited about them.”