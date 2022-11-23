Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' tops Billboard Hot 100 for fourth week
It’s been three weeks since Taylor Swift became the first artist in history to command all 10 of the top spots on the Hot 100 in a single week.
Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ continues to dominate the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This marks its fourth consecutive run since its release on October 21.
From the recently released album ‘Midnights’, ‘Anti-Hero’ was the first song to be released and promoted to radio. Similarly, Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ held the top position during its release in 2014.
‘Midnights’ also tops the Billboard 200 albums chart again this week, claiming a third nonconsecutive week at the peak and taking the spot back from Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’.