FIFA World Cup 2022: Will Germany stun Japan? Read predictions, fantasy tips, kickoff time and lineup

Germany is trying to win their fifth FIFA World Cup championship in Qatar, and they are on a quest to once again rule the football world. Germany's football coach Hansi Flick and his team, who are in Group E, will play Japan in their debut match in an crucial match at the competition. Both teams will be ready to contribute throughout the game since they understand how the outcome will affect the group's overall outcome.

Germany vs Japan Head to Head

For the first time in 16 years, Germany and Japan will shake hands, as they come for a face off in their first competitive encounter. Four previous encounters between the two countries resulted in two victories for the European team and two draws for Japan. The two teams last met off in May 2006, in the run-up to the World Cup, where Germany was hosting and was showed the exit door in the semifinal round. Japan will surely want to hurt the Germans.

On 16 October 1963, Japan and Germany scorred goal each in amateur football. In January 1968, Japan v Germany finished off with a 0-1, also in amateur football. 2004 saw a stunning performance by Germany as Japan ended with a stalemate and Germany with 3 goals in international friendly. On 30 May 2006, Germany vs Japan match ended in 2-2 in international friendly.

Germany vs Japan Group Details

Both Germany and Japan will aim to start the opening encounter on a high note because they are both mindful of the next matchups against Spain and Costa Rica. Following the first game, fans of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be treated to a thrilling match between Germany and Spain, the two most recent World Cup champions. The match will take held at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Sunday, November 27.

At the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Japan will play Costa Rica on the same day, and both teams will be aiming for a victory. On Thursday, December 1, the group's last matchday will see Japan taking on 2010 World Champions Spain at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan and Germany taking on Costa Rica at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

Germany vs. Japan World Cup record

Germany has made 20 appearances so far with the first one in 1934. The team remained best result champions in 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014. Japan, on the other hand, has made 7 appearances with the first in 1998.Best result were in round of 16 were in 2002, 2010 and 2018.

Germany vs Japan predicted lineup

Germany (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kehrer, Rudiger, Sule, Raum; Kimmich, Gundogan; Gnabry, Muller, Sane; Havertz

Japan (4-2-3-1): Gonda; Sakai, Yoshida, Tomiyasu, H. Ito; W. Endo, Morita; J. Ito, Minamino, Kubo; Asano

Germany vs Japan match will be kicked-off at the FIFA World Cup 2022 with the matchday 1 encounter on Wednesday, November 23 at 6:30 PM IST and 4:00 PM localtime. The match will be held at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan.