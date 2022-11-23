16-year-old boy killed, 22 injured in two explosions near bus stops in Jerusalem

Jerusalem was rocked by two explosions on Wednesday morning, leaving a 16-year-old boy dead and 22 injured. The blasts occurred at two bus stops at the entrance to Jerusalem during peak commute hours. The first one was reported from the main entrance of Jerusalem in Givat Shaul, around 7 am, while the second blast took off at the Ramot junction, another entrance to Jerusalem at 7.30 am, the Times of Israel newspaper reported.

More than 11 people were injured in Givat Shaul, while two were lightly hurt by shrapnel in the second explosion. All the injured have been admitted to Shaare Zedek and Hadassah Ein Kerem hospitals in the city.

Yosef Haim Gabay, a medic who was at the scene when the blasts occurred, told Army Radio that “there is damage everywhere here” and that some of the wounded were bleeding heavily.

Videos shared on social media purportedly showed police closing off the Route 1 highway following the first blast.

Though it was unclear as to who was responsible for the blasts, the enforcement officials have reportedly found an explosive device left in a bag.



Police spokesman Eli Levi told Israeli Army Radio that the explosive devices were hidden in bags and were packed with nails to maximise the impact. Reports said they appear to have been detonated from afar by mobile phone.

Visiting the scene, Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said there may have been two attackers.

“This is a framework of attack that we haven’t seen for many years,” Shabtai said.

The security officers are conducting a combing operation in the area in an attempt to find any suspects connected to the explosion.

Meanwhile, the Hamas terror group hailed the attacks, though did not divulge whether it was responsible for the attacks.

“The action conveyed the message to the occupation by saying that our people will stand firm on their land and cling to the path of resistance,” Mohammad Hamada, a Hamas spokesperson, said in a statement.

“The coming days will be intense and more difficult for the enemy, the time has come for the creation of cells that are spread all over Palestine and are ready for a confrontation,” he added.