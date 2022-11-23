Public holiday announced in Saudi Arabia to mark the unexpected FIFA victory over Argentina



Saudi Arabia has long sought a place for itself on the global sports landscape. The wait ended Tuesday when the kingdom’s FIFA World Cup team registered an unexpected 2-1 victory over Lionel Messi’s Argentina. This was a remarkable feat as the country has never won the first match in any FIFA World Cup, facing an 8-0 defeat by Germany in 2002 and a 5-0 loss to Russia in 2018. By defeating Argentina, Saudi players broke their 36-match winning streak in a historic upset. To mark this historic World Cup victory, the Kingdom’s authorities have announced a public holiday on Wednesday, 23th November, 2022. This means that all private and public employees, including all students at any educational stage, will get a holiday today in Saudi Arabia.

Public Holiday announced in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s football game against Argentina was celebrated as a festival in the Gulf nation. Universities gave the afternoon off to students to let them watch the live broadcast. City streets were almost abandoned. When Saudi Arabia emerged victorious, authorities took no time in announcing Wednesday as a public holiday.

Who can avail the public holiday on Wednesday?

As per Saudi authorities, all employees of the private as well as public sector will be given a public holiday on Wednesday. The government announced that all male and female students in all education stages can also avail this holiday. This is exam season in Saudi Arabia, so exams will have to be rescheduled.

