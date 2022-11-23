Virginia: Shooter who killed six in Chesapeake Walmart, shot self, was a store employee, say cops

The gunman who killed six people in a shooting spree at a Virginia Walmart was a store employee and later is said to have shot himself dead too, the Chesapeake police said on Wednesday.

Chesapeake police chief Mark Solesky stated at a press conference that "we believe it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound". He claimed that the attacker fired with a pistol and that the reason for the attack was yet not known.

Seven people, including the shooter, were killed in the store.



The Chesapeake Police Department said that multiple people lost their lives in the incident and several others have been injured.

Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle. The shooter is deceased. Follow us here for the only official updates. Our first responders are well-trained and prepared to respond; please give them space to do so. — City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) November 23, 2022 ×

The exact number of those dead or injured was not known till two hours after the shooting. Leo Kosinski, a spokesperson with the department, then said that the death toll is probably below 10, and later Chesapeake Police confirmed seven fatalities, including the shooter, in the night shooting at Walmart on Sam’s Circle, as people were picking up supplies for Thanksgiving during the busy holiday week.

It was the second high-profile mass shooting in the United States in three days. The assailant, whose name the authorities did not release, was found dead at the store, Leo Kosinski, a spokesman with the Chesapeake Police Department, said in a brief news briefing.

“We’re just a couple hours past the initial incident, so everything is very fluid, very new right now,” Kosinski said.



A law enforcement source told CNN that investigators believe the shooter was an employee or former employee of the store who opened fire on other employees in a break room. It is believed the shooter at some point turned the gun on himself, the source added.

The police said that within 45 minutes of reaching the Walmart, they found several fatalities inside the store, while one person was found dead outside the entrance.

The call about the shooting came in at 10:12 pm. People have been asked to stay away from the scene as there is still a heavy police presence at the scene of the shooting. Kosinski further said that only one shooter seems to have been involved in the incident.

"We’re only a few hours into the response, so we don’t have all the answers yet," the City of Chesapeake said in a tweet. "We do know there are multiple fatalities plus injuries and the shooter is confirmed dead."

Five victims are being treated at the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Kosinski further said that it wasn't clear how the shooter died, or whether any of the victims or the suspect were employees at the store.

Virginia state Senator Louise Lucas, in a statement on Tuesday night, said, “I am absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight. I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives.”

The latest such incident comes just days after a gunman opened fire at an gay club in Colorado, killing five people and injuring over 17. Earlier this year, a shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas left 21 dead.

In 2019, a Walmart shooting had happened in El Paso where 22 people died. The police said that the gunman was targeting Mexicans.