WATCH: Chaos in Kerala as fans donning Brazil, Argentina jerseys at war amid FIFA World Cup 2022

The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off on November 20 after a lot of hype. This is the first time that it is being held in the Middle East. While there have been only three days since the commencement of the tournament, it has griped the football fans across the globe. In India, despite the national football teams still being far away from qualifying in the mega event, there are plenty of ardent fans across the nation. Recently, a video of fans, in Kerala, made heads turn as there were people donning Brazil and Argentina's jerseys and at war amid the action in Qatar WC.

Here's a video of the fans being engaged in a fist-fight while donning the jersey of their favourite sides:

In Kerala, India, fans of Brazil and Argentina are at war - India doesn’t have a world class team yet to play #FIFAWorldCup but fans have become already world class. pic.twitter.com/EnM97l6fTI — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) November 22, 2022 ×

While the video certainly shows how NOT to behave as fans, it also implies that even though India's national teams are still trying to grow further and compete at such big-ticket events, there remains plethora of football fans in India and many follow World Cups rigorously. Talking about Argentina, their fans had a forgettable start as Lionel Messi & Co. lost 1-2 to Saudi Arabia in their tournament opener on Tuesday (November 22). Despite a lead from Messi, the 2014 runners-up surrendered the momentum and an inexperienced Saudi line-up made the most of it to strike twice, courtesy of Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari, took their side to a famous win.