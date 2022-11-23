Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh films top indie Spirit Award nominations

If you really wish to see a movie this year that takes you on a ride through the fabric of the multiverse and is fresh, well-acted, written, and gripping, make sure it is ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ and not 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'. Don't get us wrong, we like 'Multiverse of Madness' well enough, but it is not a patch on Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's multiversal adventure. Starring Michelle Yeoh, who gives the best film performance of the year so far, as a Chinese-American woman who is beset with all sorts of troubles. Her marriage is in danger, the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) is auditing her for discrepancies, her business is not going to well, and she is not able to connect with her lesbian daughter. Her life gets even more chaotic when she learns of an all-too-familiar multiversal threat that apparently only she can stop. ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ is an absolute delight with visually stunning sequences and a script that is extremely emotional without being cheesy.

