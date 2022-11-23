Morning news brief: Setback for Trump, FTX lawyers make startling revelations & more

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Donald Trump's plea for an order to prevent the Treasury Department from giving six years of his tax returns to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee. In other news, attorneys representing FTX at the first bankruptcy hearing said founder Sam Bankman-Fried ran the now-bankrupt company as a 'personal fiefdom'.

Click on headlines to read more:

In a major blow to Donald Trump, the Supreme Court has cleared the way for the handover of the former president's tax returns to a congressional committee.

FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried ran the now-bankrupt company as a 'personal fiefdom', according to attorneys representing the company at the first bankruptcy hearing.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has challenged the result of the election he lost last month to leftist opponent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, alleging that ballots from some polling machines should be "invalidated."

A month after a US court issued a stay on Joe Biden's ambitious student-loan forgiveness plan, the White House on Tuesday announced it will extend payment pause on federal student loans, up until June next year.