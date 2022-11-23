6.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Turkey, injuring 35

Turkey was rattled by a 6.1 magnitude on the Richter scale earthquake on Wednesday near the eastern town of Düzce, about 210km (130 miles) east of Istanbul city. At least 35 people are reported to be injured.

Country's health minister Fahrettin Koca said in a tweet that among the 35 injured, 32 are from Duzce, one from Istanbul, and the other two in the nearby provinces of Bolu and Zonguldak.

The tremors were so strong that it was felt in Istanbul and the capital Ankara. So far, no reports of casualties or damage to infrastructure have emerged. Tukey is oe of the most active earthquake regions in the world.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake's depth was 3.9km. The Turkish authorities said the quake was at a magnitude of 5.9 —lower than the 6.1 given by the US agency.

A second quake with a 3.9 magnitude quake also struck later, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

Local media reports stated that some areas witnessed power disruption, while some people got out of their buildings for safety.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that there had been no information about casualties. Authorities announced that schools would be closed on Wednesday in Duzce and Sakarya provinces.

It comes 10 days after the country marked the 23rd anniversary of the 1999 earthquake in the same province that killed 710 people. Nationwide earthquake drills were conducted.

Around 80 per cent of Duzce's infrastructure has been rebuilt since the 1999 earthquakes, the city's mayor told local media.

Dunce’s 1999 earthquake followed an even larger one that took place months earlier in Izmit city which killed more than 17,000 and left buildings in the region in a weakened state.

Duzce was hit by a major 7.2 magnitude earthquake in 1999 which left at least 845 people dead.