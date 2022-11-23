Global Economy | Oil prices rise to near $90 a barrel
Oil prices rose on Wednesday as data showing a larger-than-expected US crude drawdown last week outweighed concerns about lower demand from China. Brent crude futures rose $1.03, or 1.17 per cent, to $89.39 a barrel at 0941 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 86 cents, or 1.06 per cent, to $81.81 a barrel.
Gold was hemmed into a narrow trading range on Wednesday as investors positioned for the US Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting minutes, which could offer clues on further interest rate hikes.
Spot gold ticked 0.1 per cent lower to $1,737.79 per ounce by 06:47 GMT, while US gold futures were little changed at $1,738.20.
Indian stocks trimmed early gains on Wednesday as investors are concerned of the business impact from COVID-related lockdowns in China, ahead of the US Federal Reserve's November policy meeting minutes.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.16 per cent to 61,513.13, while the NSE Nifty 50 index added 0.14 per cent to 18,269.75, as of 0530 GMT. Earlier in the day, the indexes rose as much as 0.5 per cent in early trade.
According to estimates from a Refinitiv poll, Chinese company Xiaomi is expected to see a dip in its third quarter revenues. A decline of 9.66 per cent has been estimated, bringing the total revenue to $9.87 billion (70.52 billion yuan), which is much lower than the $11 billion recorded during the same period last year.
Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) in a statement on Wednesday said the country is expected to grow at between 0.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent in 2023, which is a downgrade from the previous projection of three per cent to four per cent.
HP on Tuesday said it expects to cut up to 6,000 jobs by the end of fiscal 2025, which amounts to 12 per cent of its global workforce. Chief Financial Officer Marie Myers said the company was not optimistic about the next financial year.
"Many of the recent challenges we have seen in FY'22 will likely continue into FY'23," she said.
New Zealand's central bank, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on Wednesday announced a 75 basis point rate hike. Experts said it was the biggest-ever rate hike in the history of the country with the central bank looking to rein in high inflation by taking a hawkish monetary tightening path.
USA's premier stock index S&P 500 on Tuesday touched a two-month high, closing the day by climbing 53.64 points, or 1.36 per cent, to 4,003.58. 19 stocks in the index hit 52-week highs, creating a new record.