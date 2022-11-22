Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo will be leaving Manchester United by mutual agreement with immediate effect, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday. The announcement came after the footballer’s interview with British TV personality Piers Morgan where he spoke openly about his disagreements with the club and manager Erik Ten Hag. The Guardian reported that the club was considering legal options against the interview over a potential breach of contract.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” the club said. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.”

Ronaldo, who is currently in Qatar as part of the Portugal squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022, also took to social media to thank the fans and inform them about him leaving the club.

“Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early,” Ronaldo said on his official accounts. “I love Manchester United, and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.”

During his interview with Morgan, Ronaldo said that the manager and several high-ranking officials in the club wanted to get rid of him. He also criticised the infrastructure at the club’s training grounds and blamed the owners – the Glazers family – for the current situation of the club.

Earlier, Ronaldo made it clear that he was not going to apologise for the interview.