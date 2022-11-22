'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' had an Indian connect. Deets inside

Marvel's latest screen offering 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' continues to dominate the global box office two weeks after its release. But did you know that the superhero film has an Indian connect? India's famous fashion designer JJ Valaya was responsible for creating many of the costumes for the film.



On Tuesday, the Indian fashion designer took to Instagram to reveal some of the designs he created along with designer Ruth E Carter.



In association with Carter, JJ Valaya created some exquisite designs for actress Angela Bassett who played Queen Ramonda in the film.



Valaya shared some of the images from the film on his official Instagram page and wrote, "It is with great pride that we showcase the fabulous results of our association with the uber-talented and Oscar winning costume designer RUTH CARTER for BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER. The House of Valaya worked closely with @therealruthecarter in creating some very special pieces for Queen Ramonda’s character, played on-screen by the accomplished Angela Bassett @im.angelabassett. We look forward to many more magical associations with Ms. Carter & Hollywood. We request all to go and witness this spectacle on the big screen to truly enjoy the splendour. Special thanks also to @stacy_r_caballero for being a wonderful part of this association and helping us put it all together seamlessly."