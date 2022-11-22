Iran launches fresh strikes in Iraq against Kurdish groups

Iran on Tuesday (November 22) launched fresh cross-border missile and drone strikes against Iranian-Kurdish groups in northern Iraq. Iran has been accusing these groups of stoking new wave of protests inside the country.

Iran has witnessed two months of nationwide protests that started after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's custodial death. Amini was detained by Iran's morality police over her 'inappropriate' attire.

Iran's Tasnim news agency said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had "launched a new round of attacks against terrorist groups based in the Iraqi Kurdistan region", the second such strikes in two days.

Headquarters of Kurdish Freedom Party "was targetted by missiles and suicide drones" near Kirkuk, the report said.

An Iraqi Kurdish military official, a local police officer and a party spokesman confirmed renewed strikes on the region to AFP.

"We had taken our precautions and emptied the premises, there were no casualties," Kurdistan Freedom Party spokesman Khalil Nadri told AFP.

Kurdistan regional government spokesman Lawk Ghafuri said on Twitter: "Today the Islamic Republic of Iran targeted Iranian opposition groups in two areas in the Kurdistan region with rockets".

As per Ghafuri, the sites that were hit were in the city of Perdi, the Kurdish name of Altun Kupri, north of Kirkuk, and the Degala region east of Arbil, the regional capital.

Iraqi Kurdistan has since the 1980s hosted several Iranian-Kurdish opposition groups which have in the past waged an armed insurrection against Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies)

