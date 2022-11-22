It's raining in UAE ! Social media deluged with BEAUTIFUL images, videos

In its first winter downpour, UAE's Dubai and Sharjah residents witnessed rain, potential tornadoes and flooded streets. These are the first showers and though the residents are cherishing the experience with sheer delight the authorities do not want to let the guards down. Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued an advisory for motorists cautioning them to adopt proper measures amid heavy downpours.

First rains were seen across the city areas including Al Jafiliya, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Majan. "After two weeks I decided to go out for car wash and here it is. Rain. Don’t remember when was the last time it rains here," a social media user wrote on Twitter.

Another tweet said its a beautiful weather !

One social media user posted this video of the rare UAE rains -

Moreover, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has instructed everyone to ensure public safety in rainy weather by driving carefully and not exceeding the speed limit. It advised people to adhere to traffic lights at all times and not to accelerate fast when they turn green to ensure vehicle stability. RTA posted the advice with hashtag #YourSafetyOurPriority on its Twitter handle.

UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has also issued a weather alert where it alerted the individuals and exhorted that residents and motorists must keep safe. In the alert the NCM wrote that precautions should be taken in case of heavy rain at times over some Eastern and Northern areas. It also advised UAE residents to stay away from areas of flash floods and accumulated rain.