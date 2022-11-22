British angler strikes 'The Carrot', 30kg massive Goldfish

The goldfish trait of endlessly whiling the hours away in small bowls and aquariums at people's homes, has become an entire identity-pointer of the typically orange ornamental aquatic creatures. But a British angler who went fishing at a fishery in France's Champagne stunned the world when he caught one of the biggest-ever goldfish.

The gigantic fish, nicknamed 'The Carrot' weighed a whopping 67 lbs (or 30 kg). The Carrot is believed to be over 20 years old. It was put in a lake at a fishery in France run by a British individual named Brit Jason Cowler when it was young.

Andy Hackett, from Kidderminster in Worcestershire, spent 25 minutes bringing the fish in, the Daily Mail reported.

It is a hybrid species of a leather carp and koi, and is likely the second largest of its type ever caught.

The 42-year-old said: “I always knew the Carrot was in there but never thought I would catch it."

“I knew it was a big fish when it took my bait and went off side to side and up and down with it. Then it came to the surface 30 or 40 yards out and I saw that it was orange."

“It was brilliant to catch it but it was also sheer luck.”

He posed for photos afterwards before releasing it back into the water.

The fishery manager, Jason Cowler, said: “We put the Carrot in about 20 years ago as something different for the customers to fish for. Since then it has grown and grown but it doesn’t often come out. She is very elusive.”

About Goldfish

Goldfish are a sturdy aquatic species, depicting the best of Darwin's Natural Selection theory. They can deal with temperature fluctuations, changes in pH, cloudy water, and even low dissolved oxygen levels.

If released into the wild, goldfish can group up into what’s called a school. But they can be happily single and are fine if kept separately in a tank.

The Goldfish was first domesticated about 2,000 years ago to be used as an ornamental fish in ponds and lakes. In China, they were mostly seen as a symbol of luck and fortune, and they could only be owned by members of China's Song dynasty.

Prussian carp, from which goldfish were domesticated, are traditionally a dull, grey-green hue. But mutations and breeding over the years created goldfish' signature orange, red, and yellow pigments found in the over a hundred varieties of the fish today.

(With inputs from agencies)

