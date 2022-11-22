FIFA World Cup 2022 Broadcast TV and OTT-Live Streaming: When and where to watch France vs Australia?

Defending champions France will open their campaign in the FIFA World Cup 2022 edition, in Qatar, by facing Australia in their opening fixture on Wednesday (November 23). This will be the second game in Group D after Denmark-Tunisia's face-off on Tuesday evening (November 22). A star-studded French line-up will start as favourites but will not take Australia lightly given how the tournament have already seen a big upset with Saudi Arabia's 2-1 win over favourites Argentina.

Talking about the French line-up, they have a superstar line-up at their disposal but have been marred with injury concerns. Midfielders Ngolo Kante and Paul Pogba, Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema and centre back Presnel Kimpembe's injury concerns have pushed France back a little before their opening clash but they will hope to get past the Socceroos, just like they did to commence their 2018 edition in Russia.

Here's everything to know about France vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 clash:

When is the France vs Australia match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

The France vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 fixture, from Group D, will be played at the Lusail Stadium, Qatar.

What time will the match be telecast in India?

The match will commence at 12:30 AM IST in the wee hours on Wednesday (November 23).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?