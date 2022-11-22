Kurdish base used by US-led coalition in northern Syria hit by Turkish drone

A base operated by Kurdish forces and the United States-led coalition, situated in northeastern Syria, was hit by Turkish drones on Tuesday, a war monitor said. The United Kingdom-based monitoring group called the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the base was under attack but did not confirm if there were any casualties. Later in the day, the Kurds came out with an official statement about the attack and said that two fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces were killed.

Also read | Indonesia quake toll rises to 252, president announces compensation for families of victims

"A joint base north of Hasakeh used for planning and executing joint operations against the Islamic State group has been hit by a Turkish drone," a spokesman for the Kurdish-led SDF told AFP.

The drone strike came just days after Turkiye attacked targets in northern parts of Syria as well as Iraq resulting in the death of multiple Kurdish operatives. According to The Guardian, the strikes were in response to the bomb attack in Istanbul that ended up killed six people in the capital.

Also read | Toll in China factory fire rises to 38; workers reportedly violated safety measures

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made it clear that a ground operation will be launched into Syria and Iraq 'God willing soon'. Turkiye has already been active in the region with their aerial missions and a ground operation will increase the conflict in both countries.

"There is no question that this operation be limited to only an aerial operation. We will make those who disturb us on our territory pay. Competent authorities, our defence ministry and chief of staff will together decide the level of force that should be used by our ground forces," Erdogan said.