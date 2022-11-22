Mickey Kuhn, actor who played Beau Wilkes in 'Gone with the Wind', dies at 90

Mickey Kuhn, the actor who played the role of Beau Wilkes in the 1939 film 'Gone with the Wind' as a 6-year-old, has died at the age of 90, as per The Hollywood Reporter. He was born on September 21, 1932, in Waukegan, Illinois. The publication was told by his wife Barbara that he died on Sunday in a Naples, Florida hospice. Apart from 'Gone With the Wind', which was based on the 1936 novel by Margaret Mitchell, Kuhn also featured as a child actor in movies during the Golden Age of Hollywood like 'Juarez', ' A Tree Grows in Brooklyn', 'King of the Underworld', 'S.O.S. Tidal Wave', among others.