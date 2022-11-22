Stop 'destabilising' Syria, Russia warns Türkiye

Russia on Tuesday (November 22) warned Turkiye against "destabilising" Syria. Turkiye has carried out air strikes against Kurdish fighters and has also threatened to launch ground offensive.

"We understand and respect Turkey's concerns regarding its own security. We believe this is the legal right of Turkey," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We still call on all parties to refrain from steps that could lead to seriously destabilising the situation," he said.

He added that it could "boomerang back and further complicate the security situation".

Turkiye on Sunday (November 20) launched air raids against Kurdish militants across northern Syria and Iraq. According to Britain-based Syrian Observatory of Human Rights, at least 37 people were killed in the strikes.

On Monday, strikes from Syria killed at least two people, including a child, in the Turkish border town of Karkamis.

The Kremlin's comments came as representatives from Russia, Turkey and Iran -- major players in the war in Syria -- meet in the Kazakh capital Astana for trilateral talks on Syria.

Russia's special envoy on Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, told reporters earlier in Astana that "We hope to convince our Turkish colleagues to refrain from resorting to excessive use of force on Syrian territory" to "avoid the escalation of tensions".

(With inputs from agencies)

