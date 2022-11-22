Union Minister for Finance presides over mega recruitment drive function in Kashmir

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi today launched a mega recruitment drive, the 'Rozgar Mela' via video conferencing across 45 locations all over India. During this 2nd phase of the drive, around 71000 appointment letters (OOAs) including 7045 candidates of BSF were distributed across 45 locations all over India, including BSF headquarters in Kashmir.

Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Union MoS, Finance presided over the function organized at BSF Campus Humhama.'' The Rozgar Mela will continue for next 16 months during which 10 lakh youth will be provided jobs. '' said Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Union MoS, Finance. While talking about the News of possible global recession and lay off by top Multinational companies, the Union Minister said that the government is working towards the direction that no global recession affects the Indian economy.

During the programme, the Prime Minister launched Mission Karmayogi Prarambh Module with a short film. This module is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments. It will include code of conduct for Government servants, workplace ethics & integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances that will help them to get acclimatized to the policies and transition smoothly into the new roles.

''The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in nation building,'' said Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Union MoS, Finance.

More than 700 candidates have been appointed in the Kashmir region by the CAPFs including BSF, CISF and SSB. Out of these, 110 Appointees were present in person to receive the appointment letters from union Minister Dr Karad. The ‘Rozgar Mela’ culminated with a plantation drive by the minister signifying the divine duty towards Mother Nature.

The local candidates from across Jammu and Kashmir welcomed the step taken by the government for providing employment at a time when the world is heading towards recession.

''I was preparing for the exams for the last three years and worked hard to get into CISF. I am extremely happy that I have got a job, I am thankful to the Prime Minister for providing us jobs under this scheme. '' said Shahid Samoon, Gurez, North Kashmir.