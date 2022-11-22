WWE: Bobby Lashley isn’t finished with Brock Lensar yet, wants one more match

The former WWE and United States champion Bobby Lashley is not finished with Brock Lesnar yet. After having faced each other last at the Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia this year where Brock pinned Bobby cleanly, Lashley wants a piece of the beast incarnate once again.

Speaking to NBC10 Boston ahead of WWE’s last pay-per-view of the year, Survivor Series WarGames 2022, which is about to get underway on November 26th in Boston, Bobby said beating Brock wasn’t as important as giving him a taste of who he (Bobby) actually is. Lashley further said in what position Brock was in after the match nobody has seen that sight before.

"Winning a match wasn't important to me in Saudi Arabia, it was beating him up. He won the 1-2-3, but he knows who Bobby is now and he felt the wrath. Nobody has seen Brock like that before, nobody has seen Brock groveling down on his back like looking up, passing out. Nobody has seen Brock like that, I made him like that. So I think it fit for what was needed and with that being said, there's one more match that we need to have. He has one and I have one," Lashley said.

So will the WWE fans be getting yet another chance of watching this match go on the floor? Well, Triple H and his creative team must be doing something about it.

For now, a few matches have been listed for the Survivor Series WarGames 2022 –

SmackDown Women's Championship: Shotzi vs Ronda Rousey

Finn Balor vs Aj Styles

Team Bianca vs Team Damage CTRL