The desperate battle against climate change has claimed a civilisational casualty in the form of a ski lift in France. In the small French Alpine village of Saint-Firmin, the ski lift has been dismantled because there is no snow left. The ski lift, originally built in 1964, has not been in use for years in the absence of natural snow. The last time it ran, the year was 2008.

In its heyday, the ski lift saw winter-time activities such as intra-village ski competitions for kids. The nostalgic villagers told the media that such events used to be an every weekend-occurrence, followed by prize ceremonies in the village's centre square.

The prizes were usually modest, such as a pair of socks, a chocolate bar, a villager said. At the end of each skiing season, trophies would be awarded to the village's strongest skiers.

The winter tradition, however, melted away along with the snow. The ski-lift, too, rusted away.

A record-breaking heatwave sweeps through France and most of western Europe, pushing temperatures close to or above 40° C (104° F) for a sustained period during summer. Wildfires burned through the southern and western parts of the country.

Currently 62 per cent of France's population is exposed to either "significant" or "very significant" climate risks, according to data from the French Environment Ministry.

France could also be facing a much more challenging future as temperatures are expected to rise by 3.8 C by 2100, and even 6.7 in the worst-case scenario, according to a study published by researchers from the French national meteorological service Météo France in October.

"Comparing our results with those based on previous generations of climate model ensembles reveals that our assessed ranges are substantially higher than previously reported," the study said in its conclusion.