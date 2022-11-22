UAE Traffic fine discount scheme: Know how to get your traffic fine reduced by 50 per cent

If you keep delaying the payment of traffic fines because you have a huge pile-up of dues, there’s some good news for you. The authorities have announced up to 50 per cent discount on traffic fines. The UAE authorities keep releasing traffic fine discount schemes to encourage motorists to clear their huge pending amounts and get their vehicle registrations renewed. Moreover, the scheme is aimed at easing the financial burden on motorists. Different emirates in the country have announced separate discounts and offers for motorists. Motorists have been offered a perfect gift for its residents on UAE's national day.

Traffic fine discount scheme in Abu Dhabi

Drivers who pay their fines ahead of time can receive discounts from the Abu Dhabi Police. Drivers, who break the law and pay their fines within 60 days of the offence, can receive a 35 per cent discount. They can still avail a 25 per cent discount if they choose to pay the fine within 1 year from the day of offence.

The fine can also be paid in interest-free instalments. Additionally, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Mashreq Bank, and Emirates Islamic Bank accept interest-free instalment payments from motorists.

Traffic fine discount scheme in Fujairah

In accordance with the Emirate's discount scheme, drivers can get their traffic fines reduced by per cent. The scheme started on November 29 and will run for 60 days. Black points will also be cancelled. It must be noted that only those offences committed before November 26 will be covered under the discount scheme, and serious traffic violations will not be considered for the relief programme.

Traffic fine discount scheme in Ajman

For offences committed in Ajman prior to November 11, a 50 per cent discount can be availed. The penalty must be paid by drivers before January 6, 2023. Serious traffic violations including endangering lives, running red lights, and exceeding the speed limit by more than 80 kph are not covered.

Traffic fine discount scheme in Umm Al Quwain