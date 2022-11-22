Intel unveils ‘first real-time’ deepfake detector with 96% accuracy

Intel has rolled out what it claims to be the world’s first real-time deepfake detector that can weed out fake clips with 96 per cent accuracy.

The California-based chip manufacturer has developed an AI tool called FakeCatcher, which detects a deepfake video by analysing blood flow in video pixels using innovative photoplethysmography (PPG).

The AI tool was developed by Intel researcher Ilke Demir and Umur Ciftci from the State University of New York at Binghamton using Intel tech.

“Deepfake videos are everywhere now. You have probably already seen them; videos of celebrities doing or saying things they never actually did,” says Intel Labs senior staff research Ilke Demir in an Intel press release.

Unlike traditional detectors which look for what is fake about a video, FakeCatcher looks for what is real. The AI runs on a server and interfaces through a web-based platform.

“FakeCatcher looks for authentic clues in real videos, by assessing what makes us human—subtle “blood flow” in the pixels of a video. When our hearts pump blood, our veins change color. These blood flow signals are collected from all over the face and algorithms translate these signals into spatiotemporal maps. Then, using deep learning, we can instantly detect whether a video is real or fake,” Intel said in a statement.

What are deepfakes?

Deepfake (a portmanteau of deep learning and fake) is a type of artificial intelligence used to create convincing images, audio, and video hoaxes.

In recent years, deepfakes have gained importance over its potential use for financial fraud, misinformation and pornographic material.